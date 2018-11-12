1
COA to Tacloban LGU: refund P36M of pre-Yolanda drainage project | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Commission on Audit or COA asks the local government of Tacloban City to refund P36 million back to the treasury.
- World leaders gather under driving rain in Paris to lead global commemorations marking 100 years since the end of World War I.
- Experts warn that pneumonia will kill nearly 11 million children under 5 by 2030.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico