PNA to enter into 'news exchange' deal with Russia's Sputnik | Evening wRap
- The Philippine News Agency or PNA will soon sign a news cooperation agreement with Russia's state-run Sputnik.
- The Philippine National Police did not send an advance team to the House of Representatives when the Sandiganbayan released an arrest order for former first lady and now Ilocos Representative Imelda Marcos on Friday, November 9.
- A staff member of Miss Earth pageant sponsor Amado Cruz denies sexual harassment claims made against her boss, saying he is too 'old and weak.'
- A former administrator of Davao City is now in charge of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President after presidential aide Bong Go resigned to run for senator.
- Police investigating an Australian strawberry contamination scare identify a former farm supervisor as the main suspect.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico