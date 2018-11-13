1
Lapeña faces graft complaint | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Former Customs chief Isidro Lapeña is being charged for graft.
- The House of Representatives approves a bill seeking to impose stiffer penalties on sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, and training institutions.
- Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies at 95.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico