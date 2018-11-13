1
Where is the arrest warrant vs Imelda Marcos? | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Sandiganbayan closed on Tuesday, November 13, without releasing the actual warrant of arrest, which is the official document that would empower law enforcement authorities to apprehend Imelda Marcos.
- President Rodrigo Duterte continues to trust former Customs chief Isidro Lapeña even after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed a graft complaint against him, Malacañang said on Tuesday, November 13.
- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says the recently discovered waste weighing over 5,100 tons from South Korea has much better chances of being shipped back than the garbage from Canada.
- Two separate petitions are filed with the Commission on Elections to stop the congressional bids of spouses Alan Peter Cayetano and wife Lani, who are running in different districts of Taguig in 2019.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico