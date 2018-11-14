1
PNP: No handcuffs for Imelda Marcos if arrested | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Former first lady Imelda Marcos would not be cuffed by the Philippine National Police if they receive an arrest warrant from the Sandiganbayan.
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is a no-show at his first official event at the ASEAN Summit in Singapore on Wednesday.
- CNN sues Donald Trump for barring White House reporter Jim Acosta.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico