1
Duterte to China: 'Tell us route to take' in sea row | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea is a way for China to tell Southeast Asian countries how to behave to avoid conflict in the contested waters they are claiming.
- Another top tourist destination is up for rehabilitation.
- HBO announces the final season of Game of Thrones will begin airing in April 2019.
- Another beauty queen speaks out against sexual harassment.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico