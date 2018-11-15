1
Filipino online community: will Imelda go to jail or not? | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Social media momentarily erupted with celebration on Friday, November 9, when news came out that anti-graft court Sandiganbayan convicted former First Lady Imelda Marcos of 7 counts of graft.
- House Speaker Gloria Arroyo wants former lawmakers to return protocol license plates with the number 8 issued to them when they were still in office.
- The Philippines hails the United States for announcing the return of the historic Balangiga Bells, as Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez stood side by side with US Defense Secretary James Mattis in a Wyoming ceremony.
- Malacañang says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was absent from 4 major gatherings with other leaders in Singapore because he had to take "power naps."
- Celebrity Kris Aquino reveals the identity of the man who allegedly stole from her former business partner and talent agent, Nicko Falcis.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico