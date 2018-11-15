1
Jojo Binay: Abby Binay 'deserves to be reelected' | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Ex-vice president Jojo Binay says his daughter Abby Binay ‘deserves to be reelected’ as mayor, as she slugs it out with her younger brother, Junjun Binay.
- Palawan business owners appeal to the government not to shut down Palawan's top destination El Nido, saying local establishments have been complying with environmental policies.
- A policeman was arrested in Puerto Princesa, Palawan Monday, November 12, for allegedly raping a rookie policewoman training under him.