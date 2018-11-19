1
12 areas under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Depression Samuel | Midday wRap
- More areas are placed under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Depression Samuel.
- The Department of Education clarifies the Korean language is intended as an elective and will not replace the Filipino subject in the basic education curriculum.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook predicts new regulations of tech companies and social networks to protect personal data are ‘inevitable.’
