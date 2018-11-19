1
Imelda Marcos back to work at House after posting bail | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos is back at the House of Representatives after failing to go to work during the week following her conviction for 7 counts of graft.
- Two opposition senators file a resolution calling for President Rodrigo Duterte to release the ‘definitive draft’ of the oil and gas deals with China before signing.
- Non-profit organization Mozilla reviews a number of gadgets, toys and other connected devices to see if they're easily hacked due to a lack of security protocols or a murky privacy policy.
- Alexander Zverev upsets world no. 1 Novak Djokovic and wins the biggest title of his career.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico