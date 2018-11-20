1
Xi Jinping arrives in Manila | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Chinese president Xi Jinping arrives in Manila for his Philippine state visit Tuesday.
- The House of Representatives kicks out Eugene de Vera as representative of the Arts, Business, and Science Professionals or ABS party Monday.
- The White House on Monday says it restored in full the media credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico