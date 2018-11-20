1
Xi Jinping: Friendship, cooperation 'only correct choice' for PH, China | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Chinese President Xi Jinping says the only ‘correct choice’ for the Philippines and China is cooperation and being ‘good’ neighbors.
- 3rd telecommunications player Mislatel assures Filipinos that national security will not be compromised under their deal with China Telecom.
- A federal judge puts a temporary halt to President Donald Trump’s order denying the possibility of asylum to people who enter the U.S. illegally.
- Furniture retail giant IKEA will be opening its biggest store yet in Metro Manila by ‘late 2020.’
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico