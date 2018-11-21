1
Duterte, Xi elevate PH-China ties | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The fight against illegal drugs, the rehabilitation of conflict-stricken Marawi City, and infrastructure were among the topics discussed by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting Tuesday.
- The Washington Post reports US president's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business.
- Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao says he hopes to be reunited with long-time trainer Freddie Roach for his January bout against Adrien Broner.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico