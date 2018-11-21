1
Palace: Gov't to release 'all pertinent information' on Xi state visit | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Malacañang assures everyone that the government will eventually release ‘pertinent information’ about the deals signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit.
- President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, played a critical role in welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malacañang.
- Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa receives the 2018 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award in New York City.
- President Donald Trump vows to stick by ally Saudi Arabia even while admitting that de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been behind the brutal murder of a dissident journalist.
- TechCrunch reports that there are more than 560,000 installations of Android malware disguised as games on the Play Store.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico