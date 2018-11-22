1
DILG irons out problems with ‘Ang Probinsyano’ | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Days after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced its displeasure for the TV series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, its officials and the show’s cast posed for the cameras, all smiles, after their meeting on Wednesday, November 22.
- Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin on Thursday bares parts of the oil and gas development deal between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains defiant despite a rough year for the social network.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico