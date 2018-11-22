1
Locsin: 'Forces' in gov't pushed for PH-China oil deal | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin says 'forces' in the Philippine government, not President Rodrigo Duterte, pushed for an oil and gas deal with China in the West Philippine Sea.
- US President Donald Trump thanks Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices.
- The outgoing head of Facebook's communications team takes responsibility for the controversial hiring of a conservative consulting firm accused of using ‘black ops’ style techniques called Definers.
- Young actress Maymay Entrata graced the catwalk of the Arab Fashion Week on Wednesday, November 21 as she led models wearing Filipino designer Furne One's creations.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico