1
Duterte: Build chapels in your house, no need to go to church | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte again rants about priests and bishops of the Catholic faith.
- U.S. border patrol agents arrest 42 Central American migrants who crossed the southern frontier from Mexico on Monday.
- Cheers and applause erupt at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Monday, November 26, as unmanned lander InSight touches down on Mars.
