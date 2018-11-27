1
Marcos wants to appeal conviction straight to Supreme Court | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Graft convict Imelda Marcos wants to go straight to the Supreme Court to appeal the verdict of the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan.
- Opposition Senator Sonny Trillanes says he will voluntarily go to jail if President Rodrigo Duterte could prove that the lawmaker's parents were involved in questionable deals with the Philippine Navy decades ago.
- Two senate committees want to empower the DICT to shut down social media accounts that are ‘inimical to national interest’ or are linked to terrorism.
- Alibaba founder Jack Ma is a member of China’s 89-million-strong Communist Party.
- A scientist in China claims to have created the world's first genetically-edited babies.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico