Lawmakers confirm Teddyboy Locsin as Philippine foreign secretary | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin hurdles the screening by the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, November 28.
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he accepted the resignation of Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza.
- Facebook says its engineers had flagged suspicious Russian activity as early as 2014 but did not confirm evidence of a coordinated campaign.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Jesus Dureza on X.