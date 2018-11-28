1
Duterte names Lucas Bersamin Chief Justice | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte chooses Supreme Court Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin to be Chief Justice.
- Leftist congressmen from the Makabayan bloc denounce President Rodrigo Duterte's bid to create a death squad against communist rebels.
- Esports will be a medal event at the 30th SEA Games in 2019.
- Spongebob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg passes away Wednesday, November 28.
- The University of Fighting Maroons advance into the UAAP Finals for the first time in 32 years.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico