1
Policemen guilty in Kian delos Santos killing | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- A regional trial court in Caloocan finds 3 policemen guilty of murdering 17-year-old Kian delos Santos.
- President Rodrigo Duterte explains his decision not to appoint Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio as Chief Justice.
- The Chinese scientist who claims to have created the world's first genetically-edited babies defends procedure but announced a halt to the trial.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico