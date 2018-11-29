1
Court verdict: Kian delos Santos helplessly killed | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- A lower court verdict shows Caloocan City local cops murdered a helpless 17-year-old boy they accused of being linked to drugs.
- Rappler Holdings Corporation and its president Maria Ressa are charged with three counts of failure to file returns, and one count of tax evasion before the Court of Tax Appeals.
- Economic managers now recommend a second round of excise tax hike on fuel for 2019 should be implemented.
- The CBCP defends Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David against recent tirades by President Rodrigo Duterte.
- Former Bayan Muna Representative Satur Ocampo and ACT Teachers Representative France Castro were arrested with over 70 others in Talaingod town in Davao del Norte, Wednesday night, November 28.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico