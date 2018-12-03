1
Maria Ressa posts bail for tax case at Pasig court | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa posts bail without waiving her right to question the jurisdiction of a Pasig court.
- Philippine Public Safety College or PPSC president Ricardo de Leon confirms three senior cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy are facing dismissal for their involvement in an oral sex scandal.
- The University of the Philippines community calls on Spocky Farolan to step down from his post as U.P. regent.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico