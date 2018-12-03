1
Duterte: I use marijuana to stay awake | evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he uses marijuana to stay awake for strenuous activities.
- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board or LTFRB will be implementing a P1 rollback in the minimum jeepney fare by the 3rd week of December.
- Key figures in the opposition slam the warrant of arrest issued against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa for alleged Tax Code violation, saying the government is using the law to oppress its critics.
- Senator Dick Gordon says former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency deputy chief Ismael Fajardo and dismissed police colonel Eduardo Acierto are missing.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico