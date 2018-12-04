1
Duterte to Malacañang staff: P50,000 bonus | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Not to be outdone by Sara, Duterte raises Malacañang Christmas bonus
- Ahead of JBC interviews, SC lists recommendation for next justice
- House approves bill renaming Clark airport after Diosdado Macapagal
- Trump calls for his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to be jailed
- Carol Danvers' past and more in new 'Captain Marvel' trailer
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico