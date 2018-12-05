1
House approves draft federal constitution on 2nd reading | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The proposed federal constitution is one step away from being passed in the House of Representatives, after being approved on 2nd reading.
- After climbing for 7 straight months, the Philippine Statistics Authority says inflation or the increase in the prices of goods slows down to 6%.
- Lieutenant General Benjamin Madrigal Jr is the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico