Congresswoman: Place La Union under military protection | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- La Union 2nd District Representative Sandra Eriguel asks the Commission on Elections or Comelec to place La Union province under military protection.
- Convict Imelda Marcos posts P300,000 bail to enjoy temporary freedom after being found guilty of 7 counts of graft.
- A professional Filipino eSports player is banned from a million-dollar tournament in China.
- Classic holiday song ‘Baby, It's Cold Outside’ is proving too controversial for some stations in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
- The Ateneo Blue Eagles cruise past the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 99-81, to capture their second straight UAAP men’s basketball championship.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico