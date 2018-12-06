1
Comelec releases initial party-list order | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Commission on Elections releases an initial list reflecting the order of appearance of party-list groups on the official ballot for the May 2019 midterm elections.
- Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg defends the platform after emails surfaced that it offered Netflix and other apps preferential access to people's data even after it tightened its privacy rules.
- The chief financial officer of Huawei is arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico