Duterte: kill bishops, all they do is criticize | evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says bishops should be ‘killed’ for supposedly doing nothing but criticize his administration.
- The International Criminal Court or ICC Prosecutor will continue the preliminary examinations of alleged crimes of humanity in relation to President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.
- The Department of Justice asks a Davao court to issue a Hold Departure Order or HDO against opposition Senator Sonny Trillanes.
- Britain's largest mobile provider BT reveals it is removing the equipment of China's telecoms giant Huawei from its 4G cellular network.
- Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Warner Bros are reportedly working on a feature about the life of Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, who shot to fame as lead singer of American rock band Journey.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico