1
Lacson: Arroyo allies' districts get big 'pork' in 2019 budget | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Senator Ping Lacson says congressional districts which received huge insertions in the House-approved 2019 budget have one pattern: their representatives are ‘close’ to House Speaker Gloria Arroyo.
- CNN reports Jamal Khashoggi's final words were ‘I can't breathe.’
- Tony Award winner Lea Salonga earns her first Grammy nomination along with the revival cast of the musical ‘Once On This Island.’
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico