1
Duterte asks Congress for another 1-year martial law extension in Mindanao | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte formally asks Congress to extend martial law for another year.
- The House of Representatives approves on 3rd and final reading a bill granting a 25-year franchise to Solar Para sa Bayan or SPSB Corporation.
- President Rodrigo Duterte decides to skip the historic turnover of the Balangiga Bells from the United States to the Philippine government.
- Japan's Crown Princess Masako pledges to do her best despite feeling 'insecure' about becoming empress in mere months.
- Margielyn Didal is in TIME's 25 Most Influential Teens of 2018.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico