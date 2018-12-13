1
House wants Duterte to fire Diokno from DBM | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The House of Representatives adopts a resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to fire Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno.
- US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen apologizes for covering up the "dirty deeds" of his ex-boss as he was sentenced to 3 years for multiple crimes including hush money payments implicating the US president.
- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry takes back his moon landing skepticism.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico