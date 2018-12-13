1
Senators sound alarm over China-funded DILG surveillance project | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Senators sound the alarm over a China-funded surveillance system project of the Department of the Interior and Local Government or DILG, citing its potential ‘security threat’ to the country.
- Opposition congressman Edcel Lagman believes Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno could not have ‘inserted’ P75 billion into the proposed 2019 budget without the consent of President Rodrigo Duterte.
- A new study details how extremist groups in the Philippines use social media to identify possible new recruits and spread extremist beliefs.
- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board or LTFRB orders law enforcers to apprehend Angkas bikers and impound their motorcycles if they continue operating as public utility vehicles.
- Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lea Salonga will reprise her role as the goddess of love Erzulie in the Tony-winning musical revival of ‘Once On This Island.’
