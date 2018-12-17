1
Philippines' Catriona Gray is Miss Universe 2018 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe 2018.
- Malacañang denies President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Catholic Church leaders and priests to leave during the turnover of the Balangiga Bells.
- Facebook apologizes for a bug that exposed unposted photos for some 6.8 million users through third-party applications.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico