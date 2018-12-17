1
Grey on winning Miss Universe: The best Christmas gift for PH | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray admits that up until the last second, she wasn't sure if she won the title.
- Miss Spain Angela Ponce fails to advance to the top 20, but still makes history.
- Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde confirms that the P1.2 million worth of firearms and ammunition found with recently arrested ‘gunrunners’ of the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups have been traced to the arsenal of the Armed Forces of the Philippines or AFP.
- Even at 40 years old, eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao looks impressive in 4 rounds with Australian George Kambosos Jr during his training in General Santos City.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico