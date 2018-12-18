1
Ateneo presidents hit lawmakers for 'railroading' Charter Change process | Midday wRap

- The presidents of the 5 Ateneo universities across the country slam members of the House of Representatives for “railroading” moves to amend the Constitution.
- Former FBI director James Comey lashes out at US President Donald Trump for telling "lies" and undermining the rule of law.
- Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of high-profile apps HQ Trivia and Vine dies. He was 34.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico