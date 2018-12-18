1
Panelo: Duterte told Diokno to skip House hearing | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Malacañang says it was President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno to skip the House hearing on corruption allegations against him.
- Unlike the Senate, the House of Representatives insists the Road Board should not be abolished.
- Reporters Without Borders or RSF says hatred whipped up by ‘unscrupulous politicians’ has contributed to the shocking rise in the number of journalists murdered in 2018.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico