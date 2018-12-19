1
International orgs hold fundraising for Rappler, news groups under siege | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Rappler and its executive editor and CEO, Maria Ressa, will be the first recipients of a legal fund for those "facing extensive legal battles meant to suppress critical journalism."
- Higher penalties on illegal parking start Wednesday in Metro Manila.
- US President Donald Trump takes a swipe at America's tech giants, accusing them of having a liberal bias.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico