1
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray back in Manila | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is back in Manila.
- Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno accuses lawmakers from the House of Representatives of being interested in using road users' tax for the 2019 elections.
- The New York Times reports hackers connected to China accessed thousands of sensitive European Union diplomatic cables.
- The New York Times publishes a story detailing Facebook's partnerships with various companies that involved the sharing of data from 2010 all the way up to 2017.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico