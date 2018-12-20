1
Arroyo as budget or finance secretary? | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Arroyo as next finance or budget chief? Diokno says 'all speculation'
- Human rights activists ‘never had it so good’ under Duterte admin – Panelo
- Facebook defends data sharing after new report on partner deals
- Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
- First ‘Hellboy’ reboot trailer is out
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico