1
PNP identifies 6 persons of interest in Batocabe murder | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- PNP looking into 6 persons of interest in Batocabe slay
- Rainy last week of 2018 expected due to Usman
- On Christmas Eve, Trump questions child about belief in Santa
- Without LeBron, Lakers trounce Warriors on Christmas Day
- ‘Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral’ will be streaming on Netflix in 2019
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico