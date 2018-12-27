1
Duterte adds P20 million to bounty for Batocabe killers | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he is adding P20 million to the bounty for the killers of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.
- Iloilo 1st District Representative Richard Garin Jr and his father, Guimbal town, Iloilo Mayor Oscar Garin will face criminal complaints after allegedly mauling a policeman Wednesday, December 26.
- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married.
