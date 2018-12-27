1
U.S. Department of Homeland Security: NAIA security measures are inadequate | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The United States Department of Homeland Security or DHS has directed all airlines issuing tickets for travel between the U.S. and Manila to alert passengers ‘in writing’ that security measures at NAIA are inadequate.
- President Rodrigo Duterte orders the DILG to file charges against Iloilo mayor Oscar Garin and Iloilo congressman Richard Garin who allegedly mauled a cop.
- The MMDA wants narrower lanes along EDSA to address the traffic flow problem along the major highway.
- Fashion designer Mak Tumang releases another photo of an evening gown Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray could have worn during the pageant.
