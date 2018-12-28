1
Tropical Depression Usman set to bring heavy rain | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Tropical Depression Usman continues moving toward Eastern Visayas late Friday morning, December 28, ahead of its expected landfall in the evening.
- A Philippine airport official assures the public there is ‘no cause for alarm’ after the Homeland Security of the United States said security measures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were inadequate.
- A young man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a seaside restaurant near Boston in 2016 filmed part of the incident.
