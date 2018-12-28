1
Gloria Arroyo cleared of electoral sabotage in 2007 polls case | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 112 has cleared Speaker Gloria Arroyo of electoral sabotage, a case that stemmed from the alleged rigging of the 2007 senatorial elections.
- Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says he has directed lawyers from his department to review the Philippines’ Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States, with the objective of either to “maintain it, strengthen it, or scrap it.”
- Michelle Obama is America's most admired woman in 2018.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico