Duterte 'confesses' he molested their maid as a teen | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte admits in public that he molested his family’s maid when he was a teenager.
- Three provinces in the Bicol Region are placed under a state of calamity due to heavy rain caused by Tropical Depression Usman.
- A screening of Korean pop group BTS' concert film in Dagestan, Russia was cancelled after the group was accused of being ‘gay.’
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico