Cardinal Tagle: live life of prayer, caring to achieve peace | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle reminded Filipinos to live a life of prayer, caring and justice to achieve peace.
- Kim Jong Un warns that North Korea could consider a change of approach if the U.S. maintains its sanctions on the nuclear-armed country.
- People welcome 2019 with fireworks and festivities from Asia to Europe and the Americas at the conclusion of a tumultuous year.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico