Duterte’s New Year message: Reflect, learn from past lessons | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte calls on Filipinos to 'reflect and learn' from the past as the nation starts the new year.
- The Philippine National Police or PNP suspects a local terror group inspired by ISIS or Islamic State had a hand in the New Year’s eve blast in Cotabato that killed 2 people.
- Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol announces that the Philippines has banned the entry of pork and pork-based products from 8 countries to prevent the spread of African swine fever in piggeries in the country.
- Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa is among the 11 journalists honored as special guests at the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop program on Monday, December 31, New York time.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico