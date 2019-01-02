1
De Lima: ‘It’s time to get angry’ | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Senator Leila de Lima calls out President Rodrigo Duterte for his 'despicable speech' saying, 'It’s time to get angry. Really angry.'
- NASA rang in the New Year on Tuesday, January 1, with a historic flyby of the farthest, and quite possibly the oldest, cosmic body ever explored by humankind – a tiny, distant world called Ultima Thule.
- Roger Federer takes the honors in the much-anticipated mixed doubles clash with fellow great Serena Williams in what the latter describes as the 'match of her career.'
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico