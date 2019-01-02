1
NDRRMC: Usman death toll climbs to 85 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The NDRRMC says that as of January 2, it has recorded 85 deaths due to Tropical Depression Usman.
- Pope Francis says politics is not just reserved for those who rule but must involve everyone.
- Japan's Emperor Akihito delivers his final New Year's address Wednesday, January 2, before his abdication later this year.
- Vice President Leni Robredo urges local governments to invest in strengthening infrastructure that would withstand and protect residents during disasters.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico